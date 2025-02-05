Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Hawkins suffered an apparent ankle injury late in Wednesday's 144-119 loss to Denver. X-rays on Hawkins' ankle came back negative, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hawkins finished the contest with 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes. He looked to be in significant pain when he sustained the injury, but it's encouraging that Hawkins' X-rays came back negative. He should be considered day-to-day.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
