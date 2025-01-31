Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:20am

Hawkins (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Boston.

Hawkins will miss his second consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness, and his next opportunity to feature will come Monday against Denver. With the second-year pro on the shelf, Javonte Green and Brandon Boston are candidates for an uptick in playing time, especially if Zion Williamson (illness) joins Hawkins on the sideline.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans

