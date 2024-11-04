Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins Injury: Won't play vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Hawkins (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Hawkins has been in the Pelicans' starting five in each of the last three games, and over that span he has averaged 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 35.7 minutes per game. However, he appears to be dealing with lower back tightness following Sunday's loss to the Hawks, and he'll sit out Monday for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Javonte Green, Jaylen Nowell and Antonio Reeves should all see increased playing time due to Hawkins being sidelined.

