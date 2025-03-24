Jordan Hawkins Injury: Won't return Monday

Hawkins won't return during Monday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle injury, though his X-rays came back negative. He'll finish the game with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes.

Hawkins sustained the ankle injury during the first half and limped back to the locker room before returning for the start of the second, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. While the 22-year-old attempted to play through the injury, he eventually exited to the locker room with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Antonio Reeves and Lester Quinones are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.