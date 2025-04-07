Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Hawkins (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.

Hawkins is slated to miss his fifth straight game due to a back injury. There's no clear timetable for the 22-year-old's return, though it wouldn't be a surprise if the non-contending Pelicans exercise caution with Hawkins moving forward. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Bucks.

