Jordan Hawkins Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday
Hawkins (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
Hawkins is slated to miss his fifth straight game due to a back injury. There's no clear timetable for the 22-year-old's return, though it wouldn't be a surprise if the non-contending Pelicans exercise caution with Hawkins moving forward. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Bucks.
