Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 3:25pm

Hawkins (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hawkins is dealing with back tightness, though he will play through it in a depleted Pelicans' backcourt. The 22-year-old is in for an increased role in the starting five with CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy (hamstring) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined. Hawkins has averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 32.0 minutes per game through six regular-season outings.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
