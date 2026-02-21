Jordan Hawkins News: Barely visible in win

Hawkins registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Saturday's 126-111 win over the 76ers.

Hawkins continues to be used sparingly off the bench, having logged a total of just 11 minutes in the past 13 games. After an intriguing sophomore season during which he averaged 10.8 points per game, Hawkins has seen his role diminish this season, putting up just 4.1 points in 13.3 minutes per game.