Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins News: Chips in 14 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 7:30pm

Hawkins ended Saturday's 123-92 loss to the Hornets with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 39 minutes.

Hawkins made his fifth start of the regular season due to the absence of Dejounte Murray (finger). Hawkins led the Pelicans in steals Saturday while finishing third in scoring behind Zion Williamson (28) and Trey Murphy (16). Hawkins could be in the Pelicans' starting five against the Raptors on Monday if Murray -- who will undergo X-rays on his right hand -- is not cleared to play.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now