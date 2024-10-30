Jordan Hawkins News: Cleared to play

Hawkins (back) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Hawkins was considered a game-time decision Wednesday with lower back spasms, but he's been given the green light to suit up. With CJ McCollum (adductor), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Trey Murphy (hamstring) inactive, Hawkins should see a full allotment of minutes Wednesday. Through four games, Hawkins is averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.3 minutes.