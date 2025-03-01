Jordan Hawkins News: Co-leads NOLA in scoring

Hawkins amassed 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to the Suns.

The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson (rest) and CJ McCollum (rest/ankle) in the second leg of this back-to-back set, so Hawkins embraced the opportunity and co-led the team in scoring alongside Yves Missi, who also finished with a 24-point display. Hawkins has scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances despite starting just once over that span, averaging 10.9 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 dimes per contest in that stretch.