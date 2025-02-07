Jordan Hawkins News: Fades injury report

Hawkins (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Sacramento.

Hawkins injured his left ankle during the Pelicans' 144-119 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. He underwent X-rays after the game which came back negative, and the injury isn't severe enough for the second-year guard to be in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest. Hawkins has averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 21.6 minutes per game since the beginning of January.