Jordan Hawkins News: Goes for 23 points in win

Hawkins notched 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Pacers.

Hawkins brushed off a mid-game locker room trip, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games. New Orleans is dealing with a number of injuries to key personnel at the moment, affording Hawkins a consistent role. He is currently averaging 17.3 points and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes per game, making Hawkins himself a key piece for the time being.