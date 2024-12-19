Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins News: Good to go against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Hawkins (back) is available for Thursday's game versus the Rockets, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Hawkins will return to action Thursday after missing New Orleans' last eight games due to a back injury. However, the 22-year-old guard will likely log less than his season average of 27.5 minutes per contest as he works his way back toward a full workload.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
