Hawkins (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

As expected, Hawkins will play through back spasms for the shorthanded Pelicans. With CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) all out, Hawkins is expected to start and have the green light. He scored 23 points (9-21 FG) in 39 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Golden State.