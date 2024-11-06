Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Hawkins (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Hawkins missed the Pelicans most recent contest with lower back tightness, but he's been given the green light ahead of Wednesday's tilt. With New Orleans battling several injuries, Hawkins has stepped into a featured role. He's averaging 21.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over 35.7 minutes in his last three appearances (all starts).

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
