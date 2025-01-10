Jordan Hawkins News: Joining first unit

Hawkins is a member of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the 76ers.

With Trey Murphy (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) out of action for the Pelicans on Friday, Hawkins will make his fourth start of the season and his first since Nov. 3. Although Hawkins is shooting just 22.4 percent from the floor over his last eight games, the former first-rounder is averaging 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.0 threes in 35.6 minutes across three appearances in New Orleans' first unit in 2024-25.