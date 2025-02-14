Jordan Hawkins News: Leads bench in victory

Hawkins closed Thursday's 140-133 overtime win over the Kings with 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks over 26 minutes.

The second-year guard tied Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for the bench high in points during an efficient outing Thursday. Additionally, Hawkins recorded multiple blocks for just the third time this season. Over his last five outings, the 22-year-old has averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 21.8 minutes per contest.