Jordan Hawkins News: Leads reserves in scoring Sunday

Hawkins supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 loss to Portland.

Hawkins has given the Pelicans an offense spark off the bench, and he ended Sunday's game as the team's second-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (27). Hawkins has gone 9-for-17 from beyond the arc over the first three games of the regular season, and over that span he's averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 30.3 minutes per game.