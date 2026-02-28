Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:51pm

Hawkins logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in one minute during Saturday's 115-105 win over Utah.

Hawkins logged just one minute, moving into the rotation for just the fourth time in the past 16 games. Three of those appearances have been during garbage time only, highlighting just how far down the pecking order he currently is. Outside of dynasty formats, Hawkins has no value right now.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
