Jordan Hawkins News: Muted role continues

Hawkins logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in one minute during Saturday's 115-105 win over Utah.

Hawkins logged just one minute, moving into the rotation for just the fourth time in the past 16 games. Three of those appearances have been during garbage time only, highlighting just how far down the pecking order he currently is. Outside of dynasty formats, Hawkins has no value right now.