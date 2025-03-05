Jordan Hawkins News: Productive in loss

Hawkins produced 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 136-115 loss to the Lakers.

Hawkins has now reached double figures in five of his last six games for the Pelicans. With Jose Alvarado struggling, more opportunities could come Hawkins' way. During that stretch, Hawkins has produced averages of 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes.