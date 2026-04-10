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Jordan Hawkins News: Reaches 20-point mark again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hawkins chipped in 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 144-118 loss to the Celtics.

That's now back-to-back games with at least 20 points for Hawkins. The third-year guard wasn't a consistent contributor for the Pelicans in 2025-26, but Hawkins has now logged at least 21 minutes in six of his last seven contests as he tries to build his case for a more stable role ahead of 2026-27.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
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