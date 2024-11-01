Jordan Hawkins News: Returns Friday

Hawkins (back) has returned to Friday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Hawkins posted eight points (2-9 FG), one rebound and one assist in 21 first-half minutes, but his back injury flared up, forcing Brandon Boston to start the second half. It appears like Hawkins just needed some time with the training staff before getting the green light, and he should get ample usage the rest of the way, as the Pelicans came into the contest very shorthanded.