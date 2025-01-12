Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins News: Reverts to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 2:43pm

Hawkins won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics.

With Trey Murphy (ankle) and Zion Williamson (suspension) back in action, Hawkins and Javonte Green will return to bench roles. As a reserve this season (19 games), Hawkins has averaged 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. Hawkins should continue to see consistent minutes as long as Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
