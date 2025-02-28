Jordan Hawkins News: Scores 10 in win

Hawkins recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 23 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

Hawkins has scored in double figures in each contest of the Pelicans' three-game winning streak. The second-year guard has had runs of above-average play but has struggled with efficiency. In his last 10 games, the 22-year-old averaged 8.5 points on 34.1 percent shooting.