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Jordan Hawkins News: Scores 13 in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:58am

Hawkins had 13 points (4-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hawkins played a very minor role in 2025-26, appearing in just 51 games for an average of 13.6 minutes per contest. He produced 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.9 three-pointers, shooting just 36.6 percent from the field.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
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