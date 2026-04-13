Jordan Hawkins News: Scores 13 in finale
Hawkins had 13 points (4-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hawkins played a very minor role in 2025-26, appearing in just 51 games for an average of 13.6 minutes per contest. He produced 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.9 three-pointers, shooting just 36.6 percent from the field.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Hawkins See More