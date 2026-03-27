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Jordan Hawkins News: Sees 22 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 8:15am

Hawkins chipped in nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 loss to the Pistons.

Hawkins saw his largest workload since Jan. 13, as Trey Murphy (ankle) received the night off for maintenance. Murphy will likely be back in the mix Friday against the Raptors, but Hawkins could remain involved, since Dejounte Murray (rest) is expected to sit out.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
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