Jordan Hawkins News: Upgraded to available

Hawkins (illness) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Utah.

Hawkins officially has the green light to suit up after being listed as questionable. With Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones and Saddiq Bey not expected to see any action, and Dejounte Murray (hand), Yves Missi (hand) and Trey Murphy (ankle) ruled out, Hawkins might find himself in the starting lineup. If anything, he should see more opportunities to produce.