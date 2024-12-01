Jordan Henderson News: Plays 22 minutes off bench

Henderson finished four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 114-102 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Henderson struggled with his shot again and has gone 5-for-28 over his last six appearances. He hasn't scored in double figures since the G League season opener despite averaging 19.2 minutes per game.