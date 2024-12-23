Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Henderson headshot

Jordan Henderson News: Season-high 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Henderson totaled 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-109 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Henderson tied his season high with three made three-pointers, a mark he's reached three times now. He's scored in double figures in two of the past three games, but he was scoreless in the other matchup, and before that stretch, he hadn't scored in double figures since the G League season opener.

Jordan Henderson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now