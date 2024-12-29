Jordan Henderson News: Season highs in G League loss

Henderson delivered 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 100-84 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Henderson set season highs in points, rebounds and playing time Saturday, albeit in a losing effort. However, the 25-year-old finished with a game-worst minus-20 point differential.