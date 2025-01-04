Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Jackson

Jordan Jackson Injury: Dealing with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Jackson didn't play during Friday's 98-95 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to a low back injury.

Jackson has had a rough season off the bench for Windy City, averaging 3.6 points in 13.4 minutes per game. Things have gotten a bit worse for the 27-year-old, who is now dealing with a back injury that could result in some missed games for the Bulls.

Jordan Jackson
 Free Agent

