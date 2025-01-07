Jordan Jackson News: Returns from back injury

Jackson (back) logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across three minutes in Monday's 124-94 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Jackson returned from a back injury Monday, but he hardly saw much action from the floor. The 27-year-old should continue to be a reserve option for Windy City's backcourt, but he's unlikely to play a significant role in the G League going forward.