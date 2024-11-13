Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Jackson headshot

Jordan Jackson News: Scoreless in 18 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 12:38pm

Jackson was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 loss to Grand Rapids in the G League.

Jackson may not have contributed in the scoring column, but he was more than adequate in other areas. The reserve guard was impactful on the defensive end, collecting three combined steals-plus-blocks, and he didn't turn the ball over.

Jordan Jackson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now