Jordan Jackson News: Scoreless in 18 minutes

Jackson was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 loss to Grand Rapids in the G League.

Jackson may not have contributed in the scoring column, but he was more than adequate in other areas. The reserve guard was impactful on the defensive end, collecting three combined steals-plus-blocks, and he didn't turn the ball over.