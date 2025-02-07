Jordan Jackson News: Ties season high with three steals
Jackson logged eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 100-97 G League loss to the Gold.
In his first start of the season for the Windy City Bulls, Jackson played a season-high 34 minutes and matched a season best with three steals. Across his last 14 games, the 27-year-old has averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 19.1 minutes.
Jordan Jackson
Free Agent
