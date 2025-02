Lathon (ankle) managed six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Lathon sank a pair of triples in his first appearance since Jan. 27. Over 27 G League appearances this season, Lathon has averaged 6.3 points per game while shooting 31.4 percent from deep.