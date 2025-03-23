Jordan Lathon News: Big two-way impact in loss

Lathon notched eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, 14 assists and five steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Although it was a relatively quiet scoring effort out of Lathon, he set new season highs in boards, dimes and swipes. Saturday also marked the 12th start of the G League regular season for the undrafted rookie, who's averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes with the first unit.