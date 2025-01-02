Jordan Lathon News: Scores 20 points Wednesday

Lathon tallied 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Rip City.

Lathon was one of three San Diego players who reached the 20-point mark in this loss to Rip City, and he posted a solid stat line across the board. Lathon endured a slow start to the regular season and recorded four points in the win over Memphis on Dec. 27, but he's reached the 15-point mark in his subsequent two games.