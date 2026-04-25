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Jordan McLaughlin Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

McLaughlin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers.

McLaughlin has missed the last three games due to a left ankle sprain but has a chance to return Sunday. However, he isn't guaranteed to see the floor even if he's cleared to play.

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
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