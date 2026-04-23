Jordan McLaughlin headshot

Jordan McLaughlin Injury: Listed out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

McLaughlin (ankle) is out for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McLaughlin is slated to miss the first three games of the first round due to a left ankle sprain. His next opportunity to return will arrive Sunday in Game 4.

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
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