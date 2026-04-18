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Jordan McLaughlin Injury: Out for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

McLaughlin (ankle) is out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.

This is a new issue for the veteran guard. His absence is unlikely to impact the rotation for San Antonio.

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
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