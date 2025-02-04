Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan McLaughlin headshot

Jordan McLaughlin Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 3:42pm

McLaughlin (recently traded) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

The Spurs hope to have McLaughlin available Wednesday after acquiring him in a trade Sunday, but the guard remains iffy to make his team debut. With Chris Paul (finger) also uncertain to play, San Antonio could lean on Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan if McLaughlin and De'Aaron Fox (recently traded) isn't ready to suit up.

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now