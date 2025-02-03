Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan McLaughlin headshot

Jordan McLaughlin Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

McLaughlin (recently traded) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

After being traded to the Spurs on Sunday, McLaughlin is not ready to make his team debut Monday. It's unclear what his role will be in San Antonio's new-look backcourt once he's ready to play, but McLaughlin's next opportunity to take the floor for his new club arrives Wednesday against the Hawks.

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now