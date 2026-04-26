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Jordan McLaughlin News: Available for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

McLaughlin (ankle) is available for Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

McLaughlin missed each of the first three games of the series due to a left ankle sprain. He has progressed enough in his recovery to suit up for Game 4, though he's unlikely to crack the Spurs' playoff rotation, given that he averaged just 6.4 minutes per game off the bench across 44 regular-season contests.

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
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