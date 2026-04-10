Jordan McLaughlin headshot

Jordan McLaughlin News: Barely visible in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

McLaughlin supplied three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across six minutes during Friday's 139-120 win over Dallas.

McLaughlin, despite remaining in the rotation for the second straight game, continues to be a non-factor in both fantasy and reality. In 43 appearances, he has averaged just 2.0 points in 6.5 minutes per game.

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
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