Jordan McLaughlin News: Drops out of rotation
McLaughlin (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Spurs' 129-114 win over the Bulls.
With San Antonio now back to full strength, McLaughlin isn't expected to be featured in the rotation moving forward and will likely be limited mainly to garbage-time cameos. He had appeared in each of the Spurs' previous seven games but averaged just 9.4 minutes per contest during that stretch.
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