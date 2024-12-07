Jordan McLaughlin News: Fails to score again Friday

McLaughlin amassed one rebound, one assist and one steal over three minutes during Friday's 140-113 win over the Spurs.

McLaughlin continues to play a muted role off the bench, failing to score for the third straight game. In 19 games played, McLaughlin has scored double digits only once, averaging 2.1 points and 0.9 assists in 7.9 minutes per game. Barring injuries to multiple players, it appears as though McLaughlin is going to spend the majority of the season cheering on his teammates from the bench.