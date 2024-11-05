Fantasy Basketball
Jordan McLaughlin News: Season-high 11 minutes

McLaughlin finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes during Monday's 111-110 win over the Heat.

Coming into Monday, McLaughlin had appeared in four of the Kings' first six games, totaling two assists in 17 minutes. Despite a close game, he saw a season-high 11 minutes versus Miami, though it's worth noting Kevin Huerter (illness) was sidelined for a second straight game.

