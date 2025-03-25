Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller Injury: Absence streak to continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 2:06pm

Miller is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left hamstring tendinopathy, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Wednesday will mark a sixth consecutive absence for Miller, who can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Nets. His absence hasn't opened up much playing time in the Clippers' rotation, but Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum should remain regular members of the second unit until Miller is healthy.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
