Jordan Miller Injury: Could return Friday
Miller (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Miller was held out of Wednesday's game due to back soreness, and he's been given a questionable tag leading up to Friday's matchup. Expect another update from the team closer to game time.
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