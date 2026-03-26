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Jordan Miller Injury: Could return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Miller (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Miller was held out of Wednesday's game due to back soreness, and he's been given a questionable tag leading up to Friday's matchup. Expect another update from the team closer to game time.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
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