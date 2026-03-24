Jordan Miller Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Miller is listed questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to back soreness.

After the Clippers' 129-96 win over the Bucks on Monday, head coach Tyronn Lue told NBA writer Justin Russo that Miller's back locked up on him during the contest, but Lue suggested that the third-year forward would be "OK" moving forward. While Miller doesn't look to be in danger of missing extended time, his status for Wednesday's contest is still up in the air. Even if Miller ends up being able to play through the back injury, he might be in line for a reduced role. The Clippers are set to get Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and John Collins (ankle) back from four- and one-game absences, and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is listed as questionable but could get the green light to play.